Calm before the storm?

By Asia Samachar Team | INDIA |

ScoopWhoop reporter walk-about captures early days of India #FarmerProtest in Delhi. Click here for the video.

At 17:00, hear a Sikh running Langgar, preparing chapati and food in carefree abundance. “This is Baba Nanak’s Langgar,” he says. “We will continue cooking as long as necessary. We’ve not been keeping count.”

At 26:50, he takes a peep into one of the many well-stocked trucks. This one carries 500kg of atta (flour), coriander leaves, green cardamom, ghee and a host of other necessities to run a full kitchen. #DelhiChalo