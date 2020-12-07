Breakfast at Singhu border

#DelhiChalo | Breakfast Scenes at Singhu Border. Mornings are colder with every passing day. Respect for everyone sitting under the sky. Some breakthroughs have been achieved yesterday, Let’s pray for resolution on 9th. #FarmersProtest – Photo/text tweeted by @AmaanBali
RELATED STORY:
Grace under duress (Asia Samachar, 4 Dec 2020)
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |