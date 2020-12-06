Thai Sikhs step up for Phuket’s hungry – Report

By Asia Samachar Team | THAILAND |

PHUKET: A delegation representing the Sikh community in Thailand on Friday (Dec 4) donated two tons of rice to be distributed to families in Phuket suffering severe financial hardship during the ongoing economic crisis.

In total, 400 bags of rice were handed over at a small official event at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Dec 4) led by Lertchai Srikureja, joined by other Thai Sikhs from Bangkok, reports The Phuket News.

Present to receive the rice were Phuket governor Narong Woonciew along with his wife Wandee Woonciew, who serves as president of the Thai Red Cross chapter in Phuket.

Also present were Sophon Thongsai, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), Tida Boonrat, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Office of the Comptroller-General, officials from the Phuket office of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security Office and volunteers from the SOS Foundation Phuket chapter.