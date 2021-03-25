Sikhs serve freshly cooked food to flood victims in New South Wales

By Asia Samachar Team | AUSTRALIA |

A group of Sikh volunteers are serving freshly cooked food to people in New South Wales (NSW) as the Australian state is pummeled with heavy rainfall.

Sikh Volunteers Australia (SVA) yesterday (24 March) headed towards flood affected areas in Castle Hill, Richmond and North Richmond.

SVA team had earlier just finished serving meals to fellow Australian farmers stuck in Oxley Island NSW flood-affected area.

The food was prepared at Gurdwara Sahib Glenwood Sydney. “We are so thankful to Gurdwara Sahib Glenwood management committee for providing every support,” SVA in a social media entry the day before.

