Sardarni Manjit Kaur Johl (1937-2021), Penang

KALLEY AAVE NAANKA SADE UTHEE JAAYE (SGGS, 1239)

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

Silver in her hair; Gold in her heart

A Gentle soul with a formidable strength

in every fibre of her being.

Waheguruji has called our Rani

to be reunited with her Jio and heaven

has gained another angel

SARDARNI MANJIT KAUR JOHL A/P DALIP SINGH

W/O LATE SARDAR HARBANS SINGH SANGAY

Age: 83 years

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 24th March 2021

leaving behind

Children / Spouses (Grandchildren):

Harminder Kaur / Hardeep Singh (Dr Satvinder Singh Chauhan, Sharanjit Kaur)

Harjit Singh Sangay / Narinder Kaur (Dr Kiranjeet Kaur, Dr Surajdeep Singh Sangay)

Dr Kamaljit Kaur / Dr Jaspal Singh Manocha (Dr Shereen Kaur Manocha, Dr Karen Kaur Manocha, Jasjit Singh Manocha)

Dr Ranjit Singh Sangay / Kirenjit Kaur (Jasdeep Singh Sangay, Jaslin Kaur Sangay, Harsharan Kaur Sangay)

together with many Relatives and Friends.

Our special thanks to caregivers Grace & Juliet for their kind dedication, patience and loving care.

Cortege will leave residence, No. 7, Jalan Bahaudin, Hillside, Tanjong Bungah, 11200 Penang on Thursday, 25th March 2021 at 12.00noon for final rites and cremation at the Hindu Endowment Board, Jalan Batu Lanchang, Penang.

Contact Persons: Harjit Singh +6019-445 3828, Kamaljit Kaur +6012-690 6900

Due to the current MCO & SOP compliance, please note on the strict regulations and guidelines required.

Path Da Bhog & Anthim Ardaas will be held at Gurdwara Khalsa Dharmic Jatha, 51, Patani Road, 10150 Penang on Sunday, 4th April 2021 at 12.00noon onwards.

| Entry: 24 March 2021 | Source: Family