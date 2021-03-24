‘My family are all professionals.’ Former Malaysian crimebuster Amar Singh rejects blogger’s loan shark cartel claim – Report

By Thasha Jayamanogaran | Malay Mail | Malaysia | KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Former federal Commercial Crimes Investigations Department (CCID) director Datuk Amar Singh Ishar Singh today dismissed fugitive blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin’s allegation that the former had protected loan shark cartels during his tenure.

After his family was accused of being loan sharks, Amar rubbished the claim and told Malay Mail that there is no need for his family to resort to criminal activity as they all work in professional lines.

“My immediate and extended family are all professionals … doctors, accountants and investment bankers. We don’t need to venture into loan sharking,” he told Malay Mail.

Raja Petra, currently holed up somewhere in the United Kingdom, accused the retired police commissioner of allowing loan sharks to walk in and out of his office in Bukit Aman freely.

He also claimed that every police officer at Bukit Aman knew about it.

Raja Petra’s allegation comes after a recent statement by current Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador, who claimed a cartel of officers are working to oust him, with officers afraid to take action because former top cops, including former IGPs, were fine with pocketing bribes and are still looking to influence proceedings within the police force.

This is not the first time Raja Petra has taken a swipe at Amar. He had in the past also claimed that Amar was seeking Canadian citizenship after blundering investigations into 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

“It’s absolutely hilarious how this person is trying to undermine me. First, he stated that I am running off to Canada and now he states that my family and I run a loan shark cartel.

See the full story, ‘‘My family are all professionals’: Former crimebuster Amar Singh rejects blogger’s loan shark cartel claim’ (Malay Mail, 24 March 2021), here.

