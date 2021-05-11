Sardar Ratan Singh (1952-2021), Rawang

JEHA CHIRI LIKHYA TEHA HUKAM KAMAEH, GHALE AAVE NAANKA SADE UTHEE JAAYE (SGGS, 1239)

We are sad to inform that Sardar Ratan Singh passed away on 9 May 2021, and saskaar (cremation) was done on 10 May 2021.

Wife: Sardarni Satnam Kaur d/o Late Sardar Balbir Singh

Children / Spouses:

Dr. Wandeep Kaur / Dr. Baljit Singh

Bimeldip Kaur / Balwinder Singh

Ir. Kirendip Singh / Harsharan Kaur

Grandchildren: Gurjeev Singh

Path da Bhog: 23 May 2021 (Sunday), from 10am-12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Rawang, Selangor. (With the recent announcement of MCO the government directive will be adhered)

Contact:

Kirendip Singh 012 934 6122

Baljit Singh 013 581 3432

Balwinder Singh 016 297 0909

The family would like to express their gratitude for all the kind thoughts, prayers, messages and support during this time of grief.