Sardar Ratan Singh (1952-2021), Rawang

PATH DA BHOG:  23 May 2021 (Sunday), from 10am-12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Rawang, Selangor | Malaysia

JEHA CHIRI LIKHYA TEHA HUKAM KAMAEH, GHALE AAVE NAANKA SADE UTHEE JAAYE (SGGS, 1239)

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

 

SARDAR RATAN SINGH S/O LATE SARDAR GIAN SINGH

9.3.1952 – 9.5.2021

Village: Kalwan

We are sad to inform that Sardar Ratan Singh passed away on 9 May 2021, and saskaar (cremation) was done on 10 May 2021.

Wife: Sardarni Satnam Kaur d/o Late Sardar Balbir Singh

Children / Spouses:

Dr. Wandeep Kaur / Dr. Baljit Singh
Bimeldip Kaur / Balwinder Singh
Ir. Kirendip Singh / Harsharan Kaur

Grandchildren: Gurjeev Singh

Path da Bhog: 23 May 2021 (Sunday), from 10am-12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Rawang, Selangor. (With the recent announcement of MCO the government directive will be adhered)

Contact:

Kirendip Singh    012 934 6122

Baljit Singh         013 581 3432

Balwinder Singh   016 297 0909

The family would like to express their gratitude for all the kind thoughts, prayers, messages and support during this time of grief.

 

| Entry: 11 May 2021 | Source: Family

