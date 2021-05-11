Sardar Ratan Singh (1952-2021), Rawang

PATH DA BHOG: 23 May 2021 (Sunday), from 10am-12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Rawang, Selangor | Malaysia
JEHA CHIRI LIKHYA TEHA HUKAM KAMAEH, GHALE AAVE NAANKA SADE UTHEE JAAYE (SGGS, 1239)
ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
SARDAR RATAN SINGH S/O LATE SARDAR GIAN SINGH
9.3.1952 – 9.5.2021
Village: Kalwan
We are sad to inform that Sardar Ratan Singh passed away on 9 May 2021, and saskaar (cremation) was done on 10 May 2021.
Wife: Sardarni Satnam Kaur d/o Late Sardar Balbir Singh
Children / Spouses:
Dr. Wandeep Kaur / Dr. Baljit Singh
Bimeldip Kaur / Balwinder Singh
Ir. Kirendip Singh / Harsharan Kaur
Grandchildren: Gurjeev Singh
Path da Bhog: 23 May 2021 (Sunday), from 10am-12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Rawang, Selangor. (With the recent announcement of MCO the government directive will be adhered)
Contact:
Kirendip Singh 012 934 6122
Baljit Singh 013 581 3432
Balwinder Singh 016 297 0909
The family would like to express their gratitude for all the kind thoughts, prayers, messages and support during this time of grief.
| Entry: 11 May 2021 | Source: Family
