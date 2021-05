Sardarni Kartar Kaur @ Sarjit Kaur (1941-2021), Batu Road

Aagiaa Aavai Aagiaa Jaae || Naanak Jaa Bhaavai Thaa Leae Samaae ||6||

By His Will we come, and by His Will we go. O Nanak, when it pleases Him, then He absorbs us into Himself. ||6|| (SGGS, 294)

SARDARNI KARTAR KAUR W/O LATE SARDAR JASWANT SINGH GILL

(10.01.1941 – 10.05.2021)

Village: Rampura Phul, Bathinda

Husband: Late Sardar Jaswant Singh

Children / Spouses:

Karamjit Singh – Mindar Kaur

Gurmit Kaur – Sarjit Singh

Manjit Kaur

Karminder Kaur – Shamsher Singh

Ranjit Singh – Sara Kaur

Grandchildren:

Gurjeet Singh – Harpreet Kaur

Arvinderjeet Singh

Simran Kaur – Naamsimran Singh

Dr. Manpreet Kaur

Deshvinpreet Kaur

Ashwinpreet Kaur

Amritjeet Singh

Ravinderpreet Kaur

Jai Aryan Singh

Sejal Elisha Kaur

Great Grandchild: Harjeevat Kaur

Saskaar / Cremation: 3.30pm, 11 May 2021 (Tuesday), at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Cortège leaves No. 75, Jalan Padang Rengas, Taman Kok Lian, Jalan Ipoh, Batu 5, 51200 Kuala Lumpur, at 2.30pm, 11 May 2021 (Tuesday)

Path da Bhog: To be confirmed

Contact:

Karminder 012 – 638 2831

Karamjit 017 – 247 7360

‘In Our Hearts’

We thought of you today.

But that is nothing new.

We thought about you yesterday.

And days before that too.

We think of you in silence.

We often speak your name.

Now all we have is memories.

And your picture in a frame.

Your memory is our keepsake.

With which we’ll never part.

God has you in his keeping.

We have you in our hearts always.