Sikh weddings throw caution to the wind

By Asia Samachar | MALAYSIA |

It seems some group functions in the state of Perak, including Sikh weddings, threw caution into the wind when it came to ensuring Covid-19 precautionary measures were at play.

Some of them have allegedly ignored advice to hold smaller functions and went on full scale with their wedding. As a result, some were believed to have contributed to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Many cases are coming up as a result of uncontrolled wedding receptions,” Khalsa Diwan Malaysia (KDM) president Santokh Singh Randhawa told Asia Samachar in a telephone conversation. “As a result, there are a number of people affected, and at times try to cover-up.” KDM is a Ipoh-based national Sikhs organisation.

This is not the first time that Santokh have raised this issues. In fact, he had twice (see here and here) written to Asia Samachar, trying to call on the community members to take seriously the Covid-19 prevention measures.

Since his second letter which was published in January 2021, Santokh said it was unfortunate that a number of weddings went on without observing strict SOP regulations, resulting in a quite a number of attendees either affected or forced to observer quarantine.

“The assumption is that ‘I will get away from it, Covid-19 will affect others, not me’,” he said.

He said that it was generally observed that members have been relaxed and not following the SOP rules strictly. Instead of cutting down the ceremonies to bear minimum, they tend to go through the full regilia of cultural and traditional ceremonies, too.

“We appeal to fellow Sikhs to please take serious note of this pandemic outbreak as it is becoming more serious. Maybe the gurdwara parbandhaks [management committee] and community leaders could help advice fellow Sikhs to follow SOP strictly and overcome this calamity,” he added.

So, under current circumstances, how can families still proceed with an Anand Karaj, as the Sikh wedding is called?

Santokh suggests: “Strictly, just the lavan ceremony. Both the families gather at gurdwara, have the lavan ceremony and Path Da Phog, and end it there. No friends and relatives will object. In fact, it will safe a lot of unnecessary expenditure.”

Path da bhog is usually referred to the end reading of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib to signify the completion of its entire reading. It is usually held at the end of a gurdwara programme, and then followed by an ardas (prayer).

The Malaysian authorities are mulling imposing another lockdown measures following a spike in number of Covid-19 cases and deaths. Malaysia’s National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, launched on Feb 24, still seems slow in its rollout.

RELATED STORY:

Pardon me, we’re bluntly flouting Covid-19 rules (Asia Samachar, 21 Jan 2021)