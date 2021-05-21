Rajinder Kaur (1937-2021), Mantin

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 1.00 pm, 22 May 2021 (Saturday) at Sikh Crematorium Mantin, Jalan Besar. Cortege leaves from 249, Jalan Pinggiran Bayu 2/20, Taman Desa Pinggiran Bayu, 71700, Mantin, Negeri Sembilan at 12.30 pm | Malaysia
MADAM RAJINDER KAUR W/O LATE SARDAR LALL SINGH (MANTIN)
15.01.1937 – 21.5.2021
The family of Rajinder Kaur is deeply saddened to inform that she passed away peacefully in the early morning of 21 May 2021.
Saskaar / Cremation: 1.00 pm, 22 May 2021 (Saturday) at Sikh Crematorium Mantin, Jalan Besar
Cortege leaves from 249, Jalan Pinggiran Bayu 2/20, Taman Desa Pinggiran Bayu, 71700, Mantin, Negeri Sembilan at 12.30 pm.
Deeply missed by Children / Spouse:
- Jasvir Singh Dhaliwal (Melbourne)
- Jasbeer Kaur / Late Baljit Singh (Punjab)
- Darsheve Kaur / Banda Singh (Klang)
- Baljit Kaur / Daljeet Singh (Rawang)
- Dahave Kaur / Manjinder Singh Gill (Alam Damai)
- Dasber Kaur / Manmohan Singh (Melbourne)
- Late Perminderjit Singh
and all grandchildren, great-grandchildren & relatives near and dear.
Contacts:
Nateesha Kaur Gill 017-3697091
Sonia Kaur 012-6194227
Due to MCO restrictions in place, we understand if you are unable to attend. We thank everyone for their prayers and assistance.
| Entry: 21 May 2021 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |