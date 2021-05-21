Rajinder Kaur (1937-2021), Mantin

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 1.00 pm, 22 May 2021 (Saturday) at Sikh Crematorium Mantin, Jalan Besar. Cortege leaves from 249, Jalan Pinggiran Bayu 2/20, Taman Desa Pinggiran Bayu, 71700, Mantin, Negeri Sembilan at 12.30 pm | Malaysia

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 1.00 pm, 22 May 2021 (Saturday) at Sikh Crematorium Mantin, Jalan Besar. Cortege leaves from 249, Jalan Pinggiran Bayu 2/20, Taman Desa Pinggiran Bayu, 71700, Mantin, Negeri Sembilan at 12.30 pm | Malaysia

MADAM RAJINDER KAUR W/O LATE SARDAR LALL SINGH (MANTIN)

15.01.1937 – 21.5.2021

The family of Rajinder Kaur is deeply saddened to inform that she passed away peacefully in the early morning of 21 May 2021.

Saskaar / Cremation: 1.00 pm, 22 May 2021 (Saturday) at Sikh Crematorium Mantin, Jalan Besar

Cortege leaves from 249, Jalan Pinggiran Bayu 2/20, Taman Desa Pinggiran Bayu, 71700, Mantin, Negeri Sembilan at 12.30 pm.

Deeply missed by Children / Spouse:

Jasvir Singh Dhaliwal (Melbourne)

Jasbeer Kaur / Late Baljit Singh (Punjab)

Darsheve Kaur / Banda Singh (Klang)

Baljit Kaur / Daljeet Singh (Rawang)

Dahave Kaur / Manjinder Singh Gill (Alam Damai)

Dasber Kaur / Manmohan Singh (Melbourne)

Late Perminderjit Singh

and all grandchildren, great-grandchildren & relatives near and dear.

Contacts:

Nateesha Kaur Gill 017-3697091

Sonia Kaur 012-6194227

Due to MCO restrictions in place, we understand if you are unable to attend. We thank everyone for their prayers and assistance.

| Entry: 21 May 2021 | Source: Family