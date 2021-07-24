Sardar Sojan Singh Pannu (1947-2021), Ampang

SARDAR SOJAN SINGH PANNU S/O LATE SARDAR FAUJA SINGH
16.12.1947 – 23.7.2021
Beloved Wife: Sardarni Sukhdev Kaur d/o Late Sardar Bachan Singh
Children / Spouses:
Simran Kaur Pannu
Gurroshan Singh Pannu / Balvinder Kaur
Kavita Kaur / Balvinpal Singh Sohi
Amarpreet Kaur
Grandchildren: Diiyaapal Kaur Sohi
Saskar/Cremated: 24th July 2021
Path da Bhog: To be advised
Contact:
+61480177272 – Gurroshan Singh
+60173267165 – Kavita Kaur
+60176235390 – Balvinpal Singh Sohi
A light from our family is gone A voice we loved is stilled
A place is vacant in the home Which never can be filled
We have to mourn the loss of one We would’ve loved to keep
But God who surely loved his best Has finally made him sleep
After a lifetime of his love and joy And music to fill our ears
God leaves these wondrous memories To help us through our tears
Sardar Sojan Singh s/o Late Sardar Fauja Singh, aged 74, passed away peacefully on 23 July 2021.
Forever loved and cherished by his children and loved ones.
| Entry: 24 July 2021 | Source: Family
