Sardar Sojan Singh Pannu (1947-2021), Ampang

SARDAR SOJAN SINGH PANNU S/O LATE SARDAR FAUJA SINGH

16.12.1947 – 23.7.2021

Beloved Wife: Sardarni Sukhdev Kaur d/o Late Sardar Bachan Singh

Children / Spouses:

Simran Kaur Pannu

Gurroshan Singh Pannu / Balvinder Kaur

Kavita Kaur / Balvinpal Singh Sohi

Amarpreet Kaur

Grandchildren: Diiyaapal Kaur Sohi

Saskar/Cremated: 24th July 2021

Path da Bhog: To be advised

Contact:

+61480177272 – Gurroshan Singh

+60173267165 – Kavita Kaur

+60176235390 – Balvinpal Singh Sohi

A light from our family is gone A voice we loved is stilled

A place is vacant in the home Which never can be filled

We have to mourn the loss of one We would’ve loved to keep

But God who surely loved his best Has finally made him sleep

After a lifetime of his love and joy And music to fill our ears

God leaves these wondrous memories To help us through our tears

Sardar Sojan Singh s/o Late Sardar Fauja Singh, aged 74, passed away peacefully on 23 July 2021.

Forever loved and cherished by his children and loved ones.

| Entry: 24 July 2021 | Source: Family

