Dilget Kaur Dhaliwal (Nikki) (1961-2021), Selayang

DILGET KAUR DHALIWAL (NIKKI)

D/O LATE SDR. HARI SINGH DHALIWAL & LATE MATA MOHINDER KAUR GREWAL (BANDAR SUNWAY)

14.8.1961 – 14.8.2021

Village: Selayang Baru (Ludhiana)

Husband: Sardar Gurpahl Singh Randhawa

Children / Spouses:

Reena Kaur – Salvinderjit Singh

Ashwin Singh

Sarvinder Singh

Jaspreet Kaur

Path da Bhog: 29 Aug 2021 at Gurdwara Sahib Selayang

(In light of the current MCO, the saskar and prayer programme will be limited to immediate family members only. We thank you for your kind understanding and unwavering support)

Our mother, the the pillar of our family, is a strong woman indeed, a fighter and an angel who has always smiled no matter how much of difficulty she faced. Our mother, Dilget Kaur, is no longer with us. I am very sad to say she has left us to join the Almighty. She fought and gave her all. Please stay strong everyone because we all know how much she loved us and will continue to do so in her after life.

Contact: 016 686 1901 Salvin

Entry: 15 Aug 2021

