Energetic Sikh geoscientist bags Chevening scholarship

"I have always thought of applying for the Chevening Scholarship. In November (2020), a day before I became a father, I decided to finally submit the Chevening application....I'm thankful, grateful and I know I carry a little 'baby luck'" - SIMRET SINGH tells Asia Samachar.

Simret Singh and son Gurgaavan Singh capturing the Chevening moment at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya, Malaysia

By Asia Samachar| Malaysia |

An energetic Sikh activist is one of the more than three dozen Malaysians who won the UK government’s Chevening scholarship to pursue postgraduate studies in the UK in the current academic year.

Simret Singh, a geoscientist with Malaysian national oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), has been involved in volunteered work since he was young as it runs in his family. He is also a founder member of non-profit youth NGO Gerakan Belia Sikh Malaysia (GBSM).

“I’ve dreamt of this moment for many years now. I have always thought of applying for the Chevening Scholarship. In November (2020), a day before I became a father, I decided to finally submit the Chevening application….I’m thankful, grateful and I know I carry a little ‘baby luck’,” he tells Asia Samachar.

The 34 year-old will be pursuing a Masters in Business Analysis and Strategic Management at the University of Manchester The plus point: he gets to fulfill his childhood dream as a Manchester United fan. His wife Dr Keshmeer Kaur and their son Gurgaavan Singh will be joining as well.

“As part of the Petronas Exploration team focusing on strategizing the company’s agile business plan over the next five years, a Masters in Business Analysis and Strategic Management will equip me with the tools to lead a positive change in Malaysia’s energy transition leveraging on the experiences and network built from the UK and the Chevening Alumni,” he added.

Reflecting on his past involvement in volunteer work, Simret said he was team that sprang into action immediately following the 2004 tsunami in Aceh, Indonesia, that had caused many deaths and a massive destruction. He joined Global Sikhs, an outfit under the umbrella of Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia (SNSM), which had sent volunteers to ground zero in Aceh.

“I remember being this young boy helping stack rice bags at Sabha House and sat through night shifts while communicating with our sewadars [volunteers] on the mission. In 2011, as an exco member of Sabha, I was allowed to initiate several events and projects namely Chardikala Run, Muhibah Walk, World Smiles Day, and Getaway Camps mostly focused on youth development,” he said.

This year, 41 Malaysians were awarded the UK Government’s global scholarship programme. The Chevening is funded and administered by UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, and complemented by sponsorships by Malaysian corporate partners.

The new Chevening application cycle is now open. Malaysians who wish to get a scholarship to pursue a post-graduate degree in the UK should apply before the deadline on 3 November 2021. See here.

The current batch of scholars will be heading to the UK as early as September this year to pursue a wide range of postgraduate programmes at top UK universities, including subjects such as climate change, law, human rights, public policy, and public health, according to a UK government statement.

RELATED STORY:

Sikh student wins Chevening scholarship, gets to pursue Master of Laws at Nottingham (Asia Samachar, 21 Oct 2020)

Identical twins, identical scores in STPM (Asia Samachar, 4 July 2021)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |