Termesh Singh @ Ramesh (1976 -2021), Taiping

TERMESH SINGH @ RAMESH S/O LATE AWTAR SINGH & HARVANT KAUR
Leaving behind
Wife: Herlynn @ Kelinie ak Engkang
Siblings: Paremjit Singh, Gulshan Kaur & Jasmin Kaur
And all uncles and aunts
With grief and sorrow, we regret to inform you the demise of our beloved Termesh Singh. In light of the MCO the funeral and Sehaj Path da Bhog will be a private affair limited to immediate family members only. We thank everyone for their kind support and prayers. He will deeply be missed by everyone
Contact: Paramjit +60169741162 Gulshan +60167734453
| Entry: 17 Aug 2021 | Source: Family
