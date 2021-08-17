Termesh Singh @ Ramesh (1976 -2021), Taiping

TERMESH SINGH @ RAMESH S/O LATE AWTAR SINGH & HARVANT KAUR

Leaving behind

Wife: Herlynn @ Kelinie ak Engkang

Siblings: Paremjit Singh, Gulshan Kaur & Jasmin Kaur

And all uncles and aunts

With grief and sorrow, we regret to inform you the demise of our beloved Termesh Singh. In light of the MCO the funeral and Sehaj Path da Bhog will be a private affair limited to immediate family members only. We thank everyone for their kind support and prayers. He will deeply be missed by everyone

Contact: Paramjit +60169741162 Gulshan +60167734453

| Entry: 17 Aug 2021 | Source: Family

