Gurbachan Singh (1935-2021), Buntong

SARDAR GURBACHAN SINGH S/O LATE PALL SINGH

It is with deep regret and profound sadness that we inform you of the peaceful passing of Sardar Gurbachan Singh on 15 August 2021.

He leaves behind his wife, Sardarni Gian Kaur, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The saskar/cremation will be held on 16 August 2021 (Monday) at approximately 11am. In light of the current MCO, the saskar will be limited to immediate family members only. We thank you for your kind understanding and unwavering support.

Should you have any further questions, please feel free to contact:

Terloke Singh: 016-5261670

Dolly: 012-2702081

Surin: 016-2576015

| Entry: 15 Aug 2021 | Source: Family

