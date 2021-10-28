Ajmer Singh (1961–2021), Petaling Jaya

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

Khale Aave Nanka Sade Uth Jaye

AJMER SINGH S/O MUKHTIAR SINGH

Passed away peacefully on 18th October 2021.

Father: Mukhtiar Singh

Mother: Bajan Kaur

Brother: Malkit Singh

Sisters: Sawinder Kaur, Ranjit Kaur

Brothers-in-law: Shan, Late Kolwant Singh

Nephews: Ajitpal Singh, Premjit Singh, Mohan Singh

Nieces: Sharenjit Kaur, Trisha Kaur



A good man loved by all, a loving son, brother and a loyal friend. He will forever live in our hearts, never shall his memory fade away.

We will miss him dearly.

Till we meet again……

Saskaar/Cremation was held on 19 Oct 2021, 2pm at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium. In view of the SOP’s, we had to comply with a restricted number of attendees.

We are eternally grateful to our family, relatives and friends for sharing our grief. Thank you for the support and prayers.

| Entry: 28 Oct 2021 | Source: Family

