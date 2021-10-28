Ajmer Singh (1961–2021), Petaling Jaya

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
Khale Aave Nanka Sade Uth Jaye
AJMER SINGH S/O MUKHTIAR SINGH
Passed away peacefully on 18th October 2021.
Father: Mukhtiar Singh
Mother: Bajan Kaur
Brother: Malkit Singh
Sisters: Sawinder Kaur, Ranjit Kaur
Brothers-in-law: Shan, Late Kolwant Singh
Nephews: Ajitpal Singh, Premjit Singh, Mohan Singh
Nieces: Sharenjit Kaur, Trisha Kaur
A good man loved by all, a loving son, brother and a loyal friend. He will forever live in our hearts, never shall his memory fade away.
We will miss him dearly.
Till we meet again……
Saskaar/Cremation was held on 19 Oct 2021, 2pm at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium. In view of the SOP’s, we had to comply with a restricted number of attendees.
We are eternally grateful to our family, relatives and friends for sharing our grief. Thank you for the support and prayers.
| Entry: 28 Oct 2021 | Source: Family
