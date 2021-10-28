SpottedOnline: Sikh youth aims for the sky

By Amrit Singh Mann | Britain |

When’s the last time you saw a turban-wearing Sikh cover mainstream news? A dream of mine is to present for Sky News, but first… I’ve got some training to do. Honoured and grateful to join the Sky News team.

(Adapted from the entry at the Linkedin page of the author who describes himself as a broadcast journalist and content creator as well as Member of UK Youth Parliament, UKYP)

