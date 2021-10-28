New media relations manager at Singapore MOE

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

Jasveen Kaur is the new media relations manager at Singapore’s Ministry of Education (MOE) effective last month, according to an update at her LinkedIn page.

She moved from the Ministry of Communications and Information where she was the manager for Reach, the lead agency facilitating whole-of-government efforts to engage and connect with Singaporeans on national and social issues.

Jasveen completed the Bachelor’s in Social Sciences (Honours) in Communications & New Media at National University of Singapore (NUS) ​in 2018.

