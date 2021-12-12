Asa Ki Var: Capturing the Awe-inspiring Present

By Sikhri | Sikhi |

Guru Nanak Sahib, in the third pauri-ballad of Asa Ki Var, the Song of Hope, invites us to immerse ourselves in vismadu, awe, amazement.

The Guru focuses on the awe and amazement and enumerates just some of the many things within creation that are awe-inspiring — things that strike us with wonder and even sometimes move us into silence. It is a kind of awe that arises from spiritual ecstasy, experienced because of a halt in mental wandering — the kind of awe that silences our busy buzzing thoughts, stupefies us even if only for a moment. These innumerable astonishing wonders take place in the entire creation fashioned by IkOankar, 1Force, or One Universal Integrative Force — the very creation we are a part of and bear witness to each day.

What is this awe, this amazement?

Can we experience it?

The Guru reveals:

Amazement at the earth; amazement at the sources of life.

Amazement at the living beings who indulge in the taste.

Amazement at the union; amazement at the separation.

Amazement at hunger; amazement at consumption.

Amazement at the praise; amazement at the glory.

Amazement at people in the wilderness;

amazement at people on the paths.

Amazement that IkOankar seems near to one;

amazement that IkOankar seems far to another;

amazement that one sees IkOankar as present and evident.

Amazement that IkOankar is watching the miraculous play of Own-Self.

Nanak! Realization of this amazement comes through complete fortune.

Guru Granth Sahib 463

We hear…

Amazement is to be present.

Amazement is to be filled with a sense of wonderment.

Amazement is to be in shukrana, gratitude.

May we be amazed at the Creator’s creation.

May we be in gratitude for our breath.

May we be guided by the Guru-Wisdom!

SikhRI is a global non-profit organization providing educational resources to Sikhs to think critically based on Guru Granth Sahib’s paradigm of IkOankar. To support the efforts monetarily, click here for its crowdfunding.

