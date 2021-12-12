Mataji Basant Kaur (1933-2021), Rawang (Previously resided in Alor Setar / Kangar)

MATAJI BASANT KAUR D/O HIRA SINGH

25.02.1933 – 03.12.2021

Rawang (Previously resided in Alor Setar / Kangar)

Village: Barnala-Khara, Punjab, India

Wife of Late Retired ASP Inder Singh s/o Sajjan Singh

Founder of Indra Travel & Tours (Langkawi) Sdn Bhd

Village: Jethuke, Punjab, India

Passed away peacefully at the age of 88 years. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by :-

Children / Spouse

Dr. Malkit Kaur Dhillon (SJMC) / Dr. Jagjit Singh Sidhu (KPJ Sentosa)

Ir. Harjit Singh Dhillon (formerly JKR) / Mdm Manjit Kaur Sidhu (formerly SMP)

Grandchildren / Spouse

Dr. Gurmit Kaur Sidhu (London) / Pavel Dvoulety

Ar. Sukhjit Kaur Sidhu (Melbourne) / Mathew Loughrey

Dr. Harmeet Kaur Dhillon

Dr. Mahaveer Singh Dhillon

Ms. Harveender Kaur Dhillon

Beeji was a dutiful wife, loving mother, doting grandmother and a committed sewadar at Gurdwara Sahib Kangar and Gurdwara Sahib Alor Setar for many years. She was an independent and an extremely diligent woman who dedicated herself to sewa and her family.

ਸੂਰਜ ਕਿਰਣਿ ਮਿਲੇ ਜਲ ਕਾ ਜਲੁ ਹੂਆ ਰਾਮ ॥ ਜੋਤੀ ਜੋਤਿ ਰਲੀ ਸੰਪੂਰਨੁ ਥੀਆ ਰਾਮ ॥

‘Sooraj kiran milae, jal kaa jal hooaa raam | Jothee joth ralee, samporaan theeaa raam |’

(Guru Arjan DevJi SGGS:846)

‘As the ray blends with the sun and water merges with water,

So blends the human light with the Supreme Light and becomes totally perfect.’

The world changes from year to year, our lives from day to day, but the love and memory of you Beeji shall never pass away.

Path da Bhog: 10.00 am to 12.00 noon on 19th December 2021 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Rawang, Selangor

For further details, please contact: Ir. Harjit – 019-3213393

| Entry: 12 Dec 2021 | Source: Family

