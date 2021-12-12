Mataji Basant Kaur (1933-2021), Rawang (Previously resided in Alor Setar / Kangar)

MATAJI BASANT KAUR D/O HIRA SINGH
25.02.1933 – 03.12.2021
Rawang (Previously resided in Alor Setar / Kangar)
Village: Barnala-Khara, Punjab, India
Wife of Late Retired ASP Inder Singh s/o Sajjan Singh
Founder of Indra Travel & Tours (Langkawi) Sdn Bhd
Village: Jethuke, Punjab, India
Passed away peacefully at the age of 88 years. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by :-
Children / Spouse
Dr. Malkit Kaur Dhillon (SJMC) / Dr. Jagjit Singh Sidhu (KPJ Sentosa)
Ir. Harjit Singh Dhillon (formerly JKR) / Mdm Manjit Kaur Sidhu (formerly SMP)
Grandchildren / Spouse
Dr. Gurmit Kaur Sidhu (London) / Pavel Dvoulety
Ar. Sukhjit Kaur Sidhu (Melbourne) / Mathew Loughrey
Dr. Harmeet Kaur Dhillon
Dr. Mahaveer Singh Dhillon
Ms. Harveender Kaur Dhillon
Beeji was a dutiful wife, loving mother, doting grandmother and a committed sewadar at Gurdwara Sahib Kangar and Gurdwara Sahib Alor Setar for many years. She was an independent and an extremely diligent woman who dedicated herself to sewa and her family.
ਸੂਰਜ ਕਿਰਣਿ ਮਿਲੇ ਜਲ ਕਾ ਜਲੁ ਹੂਆ ਰਾਮ ॥ ਜੋਤੀ ਜੋਤਿ ਰਲੀ ਸੰਪੂਰਨੁ ਥੀਆ ਰਾਮ ॥
‘Sooraj kiran milae, jal kaa jal hooaa raam | Jothee joth ralee, samporaan theeaa raam |’
(Guru Arjan DevJi SGGS:846)
‘As the ray blends with the sun and water merges with water,
So blends the human light with the Supreme Light and becomes totally perfect.’
The world changes from year to year, our lives from day to day, but the love and memory of you Beeji shall never pass away.
Path da Bhog: 10.00 am to 12.00 noon on 19th December 2021 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Rawang, Selangor
For further details, please contact: Ir. Harjit – 019-3213393
