Chandigarh girl is Miss Universe 2021

By Asia Samachar | India |

A21-year-old Indian actress from Chandigarh, Punjab, has just been crowned as the Miss Universe 2021.

Harnaaz Sandhu was up against Miss Paraguay and Miss South Africa in the final round of the competition held in Eilat, Israel yesterday (12 Dec 2021).

This makes her the third Miss Universe from India, the first being Sushmita Sen who was crowned in the Philippines in 1994; and Lara Dutta (2000).

Harnaaz was previously crowned Miss Diva 2021 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019. She has also worked in Punjabi films like “Yaara Diyan Poo Baran” and “Bai Ji Kuttange“.

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here