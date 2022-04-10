Kiran Kaur Sandhu (1977-2022), Muar

For what is it to die?

But to stand naked in the wind and to melt into the sun.

And what is it to cease breathing?

But to free the breath from its restless tides,

that it may rise and expand and seek God unencumbered.

Only when you drink from the river of silence

shall you indeed sing.

And when you have reached the mountain top,

then you shall begin to climb.

And when the earth shall claim your limbs,

then shall you truly dance.

The Prophet, Khalil Gibran

KIRAN KAUR SANDHU

25.7.1977 – 4.4.2022

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the demise of our Daughter, Sister, and Friend Kiran Kaur Sandhu. She was called home too soon to heaven on 04 April 2022. The daughter of Indra Rahpal and the late Dr. Harbhajan Singh Sandhu, born on 25 July 1977.

Kiran is the oldest child of her parents three children. She will be forever remembered for her captivating smile and infectious laugh.

Survivors include her mother Indra Rahpal, brother Vikram and sister Maneeka (husband Steve Decker). She is preceded in death by her dearest daddy Harbhajan Singh Sandhu and her beloved Turkish.

Path da Bhog: 17 April 2022 (Sunday), from 9.30am-12pm, at Darbar Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, Malaysia, at Petaling Jaya. Address: 10, Lorong 51a/227b, Section 51A, 46100 Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

Programme:

9.30am – 11am: Kirtan

11am – 12pm: Path da Bhog and Antim Ardas

Everyone is welcome to the gurdwara to celebrate Kiran’s life on earth.

The family would like to say thank you for the generous support of family and friends during this time.

Contact:

Dr Vikram Singh Sandhu 012 2112303

Maneeka 0112626763332( watsapp); 014 3021125 (local)

| Entry: 10 April 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

﻿

