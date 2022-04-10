Singapore gurdwara kicks off Vaisakhi celebration with street lights



Street lights for Vaisakhi just outside Pardesi Khalsa Dharmak Diwan – Photo: PKDD



A Singapore gurdwara will be lighting up an entire as they kick start Vaisakhi, a key festival in the Sikh calendar.

In conjunction with the key Sikh Festival of Vesakhi, the Singapore Sikh community kicked off their celebrations today.

Pardesi Khalsa Dharmak Diwan (PKDD), one of the seven gurdwaras (Sikh place of worship) in Singapore, marked the start of the Vesakhi celebrations by lighting up the entire street where it is located – Lorong 29 Geylang.

This light up will commence a week of prayers, celebrations and time for service and reflection across gurdwaras in Singapore.

“The congregation has sacrificed a lot in the past two years during Covid-19 as they compromised on worship and langgar. Now that measures are almost back to before for religious places of worship, we wanted to celebrate the festival of Vaisakhi in a big way that will be memorable for everyone, Sikhs and non-Sikhs alike,” said PKDD committee president Deep Singh.

Vaisakhi marks the birth of the Khalsa (a brotherhood of the pure) and is one of the key dates on the Sikh religious calendar.

