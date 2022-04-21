Free medical screening, legal aid at Sungai Siput gurdwara on April 23







By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

A free medical screening, including haemoglobin tests and bone scan, will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Sungai Siput on Saturday (April 23), from 10am to 1pm.

Organised by the United Sikhs Malaysia, the half-day programme will also include dental consultation and legal aid.

Guru Ka Langgar and refreshment will be provided.

For more information, call Sukhbeer (019-555 5523) or Joginder (012-505 6412).

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here