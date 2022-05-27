Western Australia out to attract offshore migrants, international students

By Sumeet Kaur | SBS Punjabi | Australia |

Western Australia has announced changes to the skilled migration program 2022-23 for subclass 190 and 491.

The government has added 194 new occupations to the graduate occupation list, taking the total to 331 occupations.

As a part of McGowan government’s $195 million Reconnect Western Australia strategy, broadening the list aims to attract a wide range of skills aligned with the state’s current and future workforce requirements.

Talking about the benefits of the changes, International Education Minister David Templeman said, “Providing a skilled migration pathway is key for attracting international students to Western Australia to retain their capabilities once they have completed their studies.”

These nominations will be available for applicants who have a nominated occupation identified on the Western Australian skilled migration occupation list (WASMOL) or Graduate occupation list (GOL) using the visa subclasses: skilled nominated visa- subclass 190 or skilled work regional(provisional visa) – subclass 491.

SBS Punjabi spoke to Perth based migration agent Narinder Kaur Sandhu in regards to the new announcement.

She says that previously state nomination was not a popular option in Western Australia but within a year a lot of occupations have been added, making it one of the most extensive lists in the country.

“There are now 331 occupations listed in the graduate occupation list, including newly added occupations, such as hairdresser, bricklayer, finance brokers, IT field professionals, motor mechanic, carpenter, cook, dancers, many health occupations and much more.

“If any international student graduates from Western Australia, this program will provide a quick pathway to permanent residency,” said Ms Sandhu.

The eligibility can be determined through the requirement criteria.

