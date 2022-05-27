Battle of Amritsar documentary release faces ‘coordinated attack’

Battle of Amritsar documentary all set for UK release

It looks like the battle is far from over. The impending UK release of the ‘Battle of Amritsar‘ documentary has been greeted with a ‘coordinated attack, intended to have the film banned’, according to one of its promoters.

The documentary, looking at the larger picture of events revolving the June 1984 attack of the Indian army on the Darbar Sahib (popularly known as the Golden Temple) in Amritsar, is scheduled to start screening in Britain on Sunday (May 29).

In a message at a GoFundMe page for the documentary, Shamsher Singh said one of the venues screening the documentary notified them that they had been subject to a coordinated hate campaign to try and force venues to ban its release.

“Thousands of emails were received by venues, and upon closer inspection they were found to be from a singular source, indicating they were being sent as part of a coordinated campaign,” he said in a comment. Asia Samachar has confirmed the message.

He said the emails made claims that “the screening promotes and glorifies a known and designated terrorist by both India and UK, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale…The screening trailer below promotes him as some sort of hero, which is dangerous and could incite people to commit violence. I urgently request you to prevent this screening from taking place else the Hindus and Sikh community will be left with no option but to report the screening to the Home Office as it directly involves the promotion of a terrorist figure.”

Commenting on the attack, Shamsher said: “This latest attempt at censorship and disinformation targeting our Shaheeds and Khalistan has all the hallmarks of the Indian States ‘cyber warriors’, armies of IT officers set up by all the three branches of the Indian security forces to wage online attacks. The narratives perpetrated by India are rooted in genocide and state violence, and are designed to intimidate and silence Sikhs.”

He said that the Indian IT cell activities range from hacking, creation of false news sites and overwhelming websites and social media through bots, or computer programs which create thousands of false profiles.

With the ‘high calibre feature documentary film’ ready, the promoters were raising funds to screen it in the UK. They also plan to screen it Canada and the United States.

“Cinematically, I’ve not seen anything made like this before,” commented one of the early viewers in a social media comment promoting the screening.

