SARDAR AMAR SINGH JOGA

Petaling Jaya

(Village: Joga; District: Mansa )

Aged: 89

Passed away peacefully on 20th June, 2022.

A loving, kind soul departed and will be dearly missed by all.

Spouse: Ranjit Kaur @ Kartar Kaur (former Punjabi School Teacher – GSPJ)

Children / Spouse:

Late Satwant Singh (former Court Interpreter) / Jasbindar Kaur (Rtd Court Interpreter)

Late Rajinder Singh

Jagdish Kaur (Advocate & Solicitor)

Grandchildren / Spouse:

Aman Singh Gill

Harjinder Singh Chahal

Arvinder Kaur / Charanbir Singh

All Relatives & Friends.

SEHAJ PATH DA BHOG will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya on 9th July, 2022 (Saturday) from 5pm to 7pm. Kirtan and Antim Ardas followed by Guru ka Langgar. Your presence for the said prayers will be much appreciated by the family.

For Enquiries, pls contact:

Ranjit Kaur (wife) 016 315 8939

Jagdish Kaur (daughter) 012 205 0675

| Entry: 5 July 2022 | Source: Family

