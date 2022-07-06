Thai startup Hungry Hub gets Series A funding

By Asia Samachar | Thailand |

Hungry Hub, a restaurant and hotel reservation platform counting more than 900 outlets as partners, has received a funding boost that will see it venture beyond Thailand.

The five-year old startup has raised Series A round from Southeast Asia growth-stage fund Orzon Ventures for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2017, Hungry Hub says it has served over 2 million diners and generated over THB 1 billion (US$30 million) of sales to the restaurant and hotel partners.

“With this round of funding, Hungry Hub is going to expand beyond Thailand!” Hungry Hub CEO and co-founder Surasit Sachdev said at his LinkedIn page.

In August 2019, Hungry Hub raised seed funding from Expara and 500 TukTuks and pre-series A funding from ECG Venture Capital and MOVF Media Group.

Hungry Hub says it has partnered with more than 900 outlets in Bangkok, Pattaya, Hua Hin, Koh Samui and Phuket. The startup’s one-year target is to bump up its partner restaurants to 2,000.

“While Covid have impacted our business in many ways, we have come out of it stronger and have grown over 2-3x compared to pre-Covid. Our first half of 2022 is showing great recovery signs with over 80% YoY growth compared to 2021,” Surasit said in the same entry.

