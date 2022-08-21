Retired Sergeant (RF 86762) Balwant Singh, (1960 – 2022)

SERGEANT BALWANT SINGH S/O GURDIT SINGH

26.9.1960 – 17.8.2022

Retired Sergeant RF 86762, from Tg Rambutan, served at IPD Port Dickson for 10 years and last post in CID Batu Gajah

Wife: Manjeet Kaur d/o Bachan Singh

Path da Bhog: 28 August 2022 (Sunday), from 10am to 12pm, at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh, Perak

Contact:

Dr Ramesh (019-558 5351)

Minder Singh (016-507 7293)

Baljit Kaur (016 427 7683)

He always been there for our entire family. He was a loving husband, wonderful son and brother, an uncle who was more like a father to his nieces and nephews and not forgetting the most joyful person.

Will be deeply missed by everyone in family.

Special message from the nieces and nephews:

“We are as lucky as we can be, the world’s greatest uncle belongs to us!”

We all love you ❤️

| Entry: 21 Aug 2022 | Source: Family

