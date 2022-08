Sukhjit Singh Babhra (1991 – 2022), Kota Kinabalu, Sabah

SUKHJIT SINGH BABHRA

31 Years Old

Leaving behind his parents

Parents: Mohan Singh Babhra (Alliance bank, Kota Kinabalu) & Charan Kaur A/P Saudagar Singh (Klang)

To our wonderful sangat, friends and family, we mournfully announce the passing of our beloved Sukhjit who departed peacefully at 20th August 2022 at 2:20pm.

With Waheguru’s blessings, our beloved Sukhjit, lived a full life of adventure and valiantly fought leukaemia for the past few months.

Our family invites you to pay your last respects at the following:

Last Respects: 7:30am – 10:00am 22 Aug 2022 (Monday) along with kirtan and cha pani at Gurdwara Sahib Parliament, Pesiaran Tun Ismail, Kuala Lumpur

Cortege leaves at 10:15am 22 Aug 2022 (Monday) from Gurdwara Sahib Parliament, Jalan Parliament, Kuala Lumpur

Saskaar / Cremation: 11am, 22 Aug 2022 (Monday) at MBPJ Crematorium, Petaling Jaya (Add: Jalan 229, Section 51A, Kampung Tunku, Petaling Jaya, 46300 Selangor)

Path da Bhog: TBA (Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya)

Sukhmani Sahib Paath at Gurdwara Sahib Kota Kinabalu. TBA

Contact:

Satmit Kaur (016-3382361)

Ravinder Kaur (016-5297341)

Ajitpal Singh (012-2773912)

| Entry: 21 Aug 2022 | Source: Family



