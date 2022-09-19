Seremban powers Sikh bonfire camp at Khalsa Land

Seremban Sikhs orghanise camp at Khalsa Land – Photo: GSS Facebook

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

More than 100 participants from Seremban converged for a three-day camp which ended yesterday (Sept 18, 2022), at Khalsa Land in Kuala Kubu Bharu, Selangor. The participants attended the My Guruji Bonfire Camp organised by Gurdwara Sahib Seremban.

“It was an awesome weekend gateway with great experience & overall fun for all Participants & Sewadars. We thank you for your continuous love & support in making this camp a success,” the organiser shared on their Facebook page.

