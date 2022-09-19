Bhai Vir Singh’s legacy lives on – Report

Right: Bhai Vir Singh Niwas Asthaan at Lawrence Road, Amritsar – Photo: Vishal Kumar (The Tribune)



By Neha Saini | The Tribune | Panjab |

Born in 1872, Bhai Vir Singh played a key role in reviving and shaping the Punjabi literature, and raising its standard among the more prevalent regional languages at the time in undivided Punjab. He was a reformist, who also was deeply connected with nature and propagated a harmonious living with nature, something he practiced himself. He was the founder of several major organisations, including Punjab and Sindh Bank, Khalsa Tract Society and edited and published various literary periodicals, including Nirguniara and Khalsa Samachar.

His legacy reflects at the Bhai Vir Singh Niwas Sthaan, a 4-acre property situated in the heart of the city on Lawrence Road. Once residence of Bhai Vir Singh, the place is now turned into a museum-cum-library, keeping alive the memories of the reformist. The premises are divided into a residential complex that is now turned into a museum and library, with an expansive flower and fruit garden that has over 100-year-old heritage trees and is home to native birds. It is said there was a time when residents around the property would wake up to the sound of kirtan and chirping of birds, which sounded in sync with the prayers being offered. Most of his belongings — almost seven decades after his death — have been preserved in his residential quarters that include a dining room, an office-cum-reading room and a bedroom. The living room showcases a huge portrait of the writer, along with the Padma Bhushan awarded to him in 1956 for his contribution to literature. Extracts from his writings adorn the walls, the gardens and his poems are a reminder of his love for nature and verse.

Click here for the full story.

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here