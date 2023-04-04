Sikh police officer makes history for Connecticut

Lt Manmeet Kaur Colon

Lieutenant Manmeet Kaur Colon, a Sikh woman officer of Indian descent, has been appointed as the Assistant Chief of Police (ACP) in Connecticut, US. She holds the distinction of being the first-ever person of Asian origin to hold this position in the department.

In the presence of a large gathering, including friends, family, and coworkers from the city and police department, Lt Manmeet was sworn in as the third assistant police chief of the city – marking the first appointment of an Asian as the department’s second-in-command, according to local media reports.

The 37-year-old police officer, who belongs to a Sikh family and is proficient in Punjabi, hails from Mumbai, India. She moved with her family to Queens when she was 11, graduated from the police academy in December 2008. She studied criminal justice at the University of New Haven.

She was appointed unanimously by the Board of Police Commissioners in New Haven on March 14 for her previous experience as a lieutenant at the internal affairs office.

