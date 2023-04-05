Madam Ajit Kaur (1931 – 2023), Medan Damansara

MADAM AJIT KAUR D/O BEANT SINGH

9.9.1931 – 4.4.2023

Your memory is our keepsake,

With which we’ll never part,

God has you in his keeping,

We have you in our hearts.

Husband: Late Supt (Retd) Sardar Hazara Singh @ Kishan Singh A/L Munsha Singh PKT, AMN, PPT

Children / Spouses

Dr. Sukdershan Singh / Jasbeer Kaur

Sokdev Kaur / Gurbachan Singh

Mahinder Kaur

Jasbeer Singh / Manvinder Kaur

Grandchildren / Spouses

Kiranjeet Kaur / Dr. Sukhdev Singh

Pavendeep Singh / Aliaa binti Azman

Dr. Shreenjeet Kaur / Dr. Rachvind Singh

Balinderjit Singh / Dr. Tanisha Biaspal

Sandeep Singh / Pattunun Wanglersruang

Harminder Singh

Balvinder Singh

Manmohanjit Singh

Gobindeep Singh

Dr. Gursimranjit Kaur

Great Grandchildren

Jaiveer Singh

Zoravar Singh

Zaara Kaur

Arhaan Singh

Ryhaan Singh

Shanaaya Kaur

Idris bin Pavendeep Singh

Armaan Singh

Cortège will leave house at No 25, Jalan Setiapuspa 2, Medan Damansara at 12 noon, 5 April 2023 (Wednesday)

Saskaar / Cremation: 1pm, 5 April 2023 (Wednesday) at MPPJ Crematorium, Kampung Tunku, Petaling Jaya

Path da Bhog: To be updated.

Contact:

Dr. Sukdershan Singh: +60 13-521 1956 (WhatsApp only)

Sokdev Kaur: +60 12-506 3112 (WhatsApp only)

Mahinder Kaur: +60 17-879 5707 (WhatsApp only)

Jasbeer Singh: +60 17-235 2633 (WhatsApp only)

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Madam Ajit Kaur d/o Beant Singh, a beloved great grandmother, grandmother, mother, sister and friend, who passed away on April 4th, 2023. She was born on September 9th, 1931, and lived a full and vibrant life in which she was loved and adored by everyone around her. She was a devoted and loving woman, always putting the needs of her family before her own. Being fiercely protective, nothing made her happier than seeing them grow and thrive. Her children were the center of her universe, and she loved them unconditionally, as they did in return. Known for her legendary meals, filling her kitchen with the aroma of spices and love.

Madam Ajit Kaur leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion. She is survived by her four children, two sons and two daughters, and her ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Her presence will be deeply missed, but her spirit will live on in the hearts of all those who knew and loved her.

| Entry: 5 April 2023 | Source: Family

