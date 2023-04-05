Balpreet Kaur Grewal (1988 – 2023), Seremban

BALPREET KAUR GREWAL D/O LATE JOGINDAR SINGH (MALHI)

Balpreet passed away peacefully on 3rd April 2023.

Saskaar / Cremations: 2.30pm, 5 April 2023 (Wed), at Jalan Templer Crematorium, Seremban

Cortege leaves the residence at 15/381, Taman Bukit Labu, Jalan Sungai Ujong, 70200 Seremban, NSDK at 1.30pm

Akhand Path will be held from 9th April 2023, from 6pm to 11th April 2023 (concluding semagam 5pm to 7pm), at Gurdwara Sahib Mantin.

For those who wish to convey their condolences to the family members, kindly contact the following numbers:-

Imerpal Singh – Brother (017-689 7620)

Beldesh Singh – Brother (016-958 3201)

| Entry: 5 April 2023 | Source: Family

