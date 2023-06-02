Captain Rajinder Singh (1979 – 2023), Bidor / Cheras

CAPTAIN RAJINDER SINGH S/O AMAR SINGH

7.6.1979 – 2.6.2023

From Bidor, Perak; Living in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur

With profound grief, this is to inform that Captain Rajinder Singh S/O Amar Singh passed away peacefully on 2nd June 2023, leaving behind his beloved wife, children, and family.

Wife: Reena Kaur Sandhu

Children:

Jezreel Singh

Gyana Kaur

Saskaar / Cremation: 10am – 12pm, 3rd June 2023 (Saturday), at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium). Address: 294 & 295, Jalan Loke Yew, Pudu, 55200, Kuala Lumpur

Path Da Bhog: 10am, 17 June 2023 (Saturday), at Gurdwara Sahib Kuyow, Kuala Lumpur

Contact:

Avtar (Brother) +6012 217 6314

Jessy (Brother) +6012 206 8615

Asbir (Brother-in-Law) +6012 469 9330

A loving Husband, Father, Son, Brother, Brother-in-law & Uncle who will be fondly remembered for all the lives he has touched with his generosity, kindness & charm.

“Those we love can never be more than a thought away; for as long as there’s a memory, they live on in our hearts.”

| Entry: 2 June 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here