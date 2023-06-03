Pritam Kaur Sidhu (1933 – 2023), Port Klang

In Loving memory of our Mother, Grandmother & Great Grandmother

SARDANI PRITAM KAUR SIDHU

10.4.1933 – 3.6.2023

Age : 90 years old

(Village:-Landeh)

Husband: Late Nirbhai Singh (Kaleke) – Port Klang

ਚਲ ਦਰਹਾਲ ਦੀਵਾਨਿ ਬੁਲਾਇਆ ।। ਹਨਰ ਫੁਰਮਾਿੁ ਦਰਗਹ ਕਾ ਆਇਆ।। ਰਹਾਉ।।

“Go quickly, Dharma-Raj has called ; The command of the Lord’s shrine has come.”

ਗੁਰਮੁਖ ਜਿਮ ਸਵਾਰ ਦਰਗਹ ਚਨਲਆ॥

“Spending this life fruitfully, Gurmukh passes to the other world”

In the time you were here with us, you managed to bless us with your presence and your kindness. Not a day goes by where we will miss the relief and comfort of your soul that have touched everyone in our family. The greatest gratitude showered upon us by Waheguru was your presence. You will be forever in our hearts as we will never forget the values that you have engraved in our lives. May your soul rest in peace.

Leaving behind;

Sons / Spouses:

Jaginder Singh Gill / Ravneet Kaur Sidhu Balbinder Singh Gill / Sulinder Kaur Dr Swaran Singh Gill / Sharon Kaur Randhawa

Daughters / Spouses:

Balber Kaur (USA) / Manjit Singh Dhaliwal Jaswant Kaur (UK) / Gurdharsan Singh Sidhu Kulwant Kaur (USA) / Sean Downing

Grand Children / Spouses:

Lakhvinder Singh Gill / Harvin Kaur Sidhu Akedeep Singh Gill / Gursharan Kaur Dhanoa Jasvin Singh Sidhu / Nicola Grewal Dr. Pravin Singh Dhaliwal Jasbir Kaur Jasveena Kaur Gill Sareet Kaur Sidhu Monika Tazbir Kaur Dr. Sarina Kaur Dhaliwal Dr. Simran Kaur Dhaliwal Navneet Singh Gill Dr. Divnesh Singh Gill Sanesh Singh Gill Jaslin Kaur Gill

Great Grand Children:

Mandev Singh Gill Keshdeep Singh Gill Gursheren Kaur Gill Akashdeep Singh Gill Seraya Kaur Sidhu Jessleen Kaur Sidhu Ranaya Kaur Sidhu

Final respects at residence, 364P, Jalan Pemancar ,11700, Gelugur, Pulau Pinang on 3rd June 2023.

Cortege leaves from residence at 4pm for Batu Lanchang Crematorium

Path da Bhog: 10th June 2023 (Saturday), from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Klang

Contact:

Dr. Swaran – 012 6557540

Balbinder – 012 3931739

Akedeep – 016 6124686

| Entry: 3 Jine 2023 | Source: Family

