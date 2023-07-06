Manjit Singh Gendeh (1966 – 2023), Seremban

MANJIT SINGH GENDEH S/O MAHINDRA SINGH GENDEH
25.8.1966 – 28.6.2023
A loving son, husband, father, brother, brother in law, uncle and a friend. Will be fondly remembered for the lives he has touched with his generosity, kindness and charm. His lost has left a void in the lives of those who knew him.
Mother: Sarjit Kaur
Wife: Wickeremasuriya Karen Marie
Children: Pratisha & Gobind
Sibling / Spouse
Jasbeer Kaur / Paramjit Singh (JB)
Rajedar Singh / Devindar Kaur (Peñang)
Davindra Singh / Elaine Lee (Peñang)
Path da Bhog: 16 July 2023 (Sunday), from 9.30 am to 12.00pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban
For further information
Rajedar Singh (012 473 2428)
| Entry: 6 July 2023 | Source: Family
