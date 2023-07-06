Manjit Singh Gendeh (1966 – 2023), Seremban

MANJIT SINGH GENDEH S/O MAHINDRA SINGH GENDEH

25.8.1966 – 28.6.2023

A loving son, husband, father, brother, brother in law, uncle and a friend. Will be fondly remembered for the lives he has touched with his generosity, kindness and charm. His lost has left a void in the lives of those who knew him.

Mother: Sarjit Kaur

Wife: Wickeremasuriya Karen Marie

Children: Pratisha & Gobind

Sibling / Spouse

Jasbeer Kaur / Paramjit Singh (JB)

Rajedar Singh / Devindar Kaur (Peñang)

Davindra Singh / Elaine Lee (Peñang)

Path da Bhog: 16 July 2023 (Sunday), from 9.30 am to 12.00pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban

For further information

Rajedar Singh (012 473 2428)

| Entry: 6 July 2023 | Source: Family

