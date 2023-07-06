Sikh bikers have reached Tawau

Santana Riderz with the Sikh Sanggat at the Lahad Datu gurdwara on July 4, 2023

The Sikh bikers on the quest to visit eight gurdwaras in the Malaysian regions of Sabah and Sarawak, which will see them traveling some 2,200km, reached Tawau yesterday (July 5).

After leaving Kota Kinabalu on Sunday (July 2), they then reached Sandakan the next day, Lahat Datu on July 4 and Tawau on July 5.

The bikers from the Kuala Lumpur-based Santana Riderz are on a mission to raise funds for the Malayan Sikh Education Aid Fund (MSEAF).

The Sandakan gurdwara darbar sahib. Santana Riderz with the Sikh Sanggat at the Sandakan gurdwara on July 3, 2023

The biker’s itinerary:

2/7- Gurdwara Sahib KK

3/7- Gurdwara Sahib Sandakan

4/7- Gurdwara Sahib Lahat Datu

5/7 – Gurdwara Sahib Tawau

8/7 – Gurdwara Sahib Labuan

9/7 – Gurdwara Sahib Miri

10/7- Gurdwara Sahib Sibu

11/7- Gurdwara Sahib Kuching

Gurdwara Sahib Lahad Datu, Sabah (Photo: July 2023)

Santana Riderz with the Sikh Sanggat at the Tawau gurdwara on July 5, 2023

Gurdwara Sahib Tawau (Photo: July 2023)

Santana Riderz at the Tawau gurdwara on July 5, 2023

Tawau gurdwara darbar sahib on July 5, 2023

