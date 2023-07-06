Sikh bikers have reached Tawau

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |
The Sikh bikers on the quest to visit eight gurdwaras in the Malaysian regions of Sabah and Sarawak, which will see them traveling some 2,200km, reached Tawau yesterday (July 5).
After leaving Kota Kinabalu on Sunday (July 2), they then reached Sandakan the next day, Lahat Datu on July 4 and Tawau on July 5.
The bikers from the Kuala Lumpur-based Santana Riderz are on a mission to raise funds for the Malayan Sikh Education Aid Fund (MSEAF).
The biker’s itinerary:
2/7- Gurdwara Sahib KK
3/7- Gurdwara Sahib Sandakan
4/7- Gurdwara Sahib Lahat Datu
5/7 – Gurdwara Sahib Tawau
8/7 – Gurdwara Sahib Labuan
9/7 – Gurdwara Sahib Miri
10/7- Gurdwara Sahib Sibu
11/7- Gurdwara Sahib Kuching
RELATED STORY:
Sikh bikers to visit 8 gurdwaras in Sabah and Sarawak, raising funds for education (Asia Samachar, 2 July 2023)
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here