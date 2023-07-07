Rashpal Singh s/o Balwant Singh (1954 – 2023) Taiping

RASHPAL SINGH S/O BALWANT SINGH

(1954 – 2023)

With profound grief and sorrow, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Uncle Pala on 6th July 2023

Fondly remembered and dearly missed by his beloved Mother, Siblings, Nephews, Nieces, Grand Nephew, Family & Friends.

For those who wish to pay their final respects, may do so at the family residence at: 56, Taman Simpang, Off Kampung Baru, 34700 Simpang, Taiping, Perak.

The remains of our beloved Uncle Pala will be brought back to the family residence on Saturday, 8th July 2023 at 10.00am.

The Saskaar Details:

1.30pm: Sukhmani Sahib Path at Residence

3.00pm: Ardaas & paying of final respects

3.30pm: Cortege leaves for Prestavest Memorial Park

4.00pm: Cremation (saskaar)

4.30pm: Kirtan Sohila

5.00pm: Alahnia path at Gurdwara Sahib Taiping

For enquiries, please contact:

Dr. Harjit Singh 012-503 6678

Ranjit Singh 016-618 4378

| Entry: 7 July 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here