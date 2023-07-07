Gyan Kaur d/o Sankar Singh (Mindo) (1945 – 2023), Petaling Jaya

MADAM GYAN KAUR D/O SANKAR SINGH (MINDO)

w/o late Ram Singh Gill s/o Khoda Singh from (Taiping)

10.4.1945 – 7.7.2023

Fondly remembered and dearly missed by her beloved Children, Family and Friends.

Children : –

Jasbir Kaur / Jagjit Singh (deceased) Prem Singh / Jagthis Kaur Hardeep Singh / Yoko Nakagawa Harjit Kaur / Dr Gurbachan Singh ASP Harvinder Kaur / Gurdave Singh Swinder Singh / Kiranjit Kaur

And Beloved Grandchildren

Funeral: 8 July 2023 (Saturday) at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur from 10.00 a.m. till 12.30 pm

For enquiries, please contact:

Hardeep Singh – 016 368 2633

Prem Singh – 011 2882 3651

Swinder Singh – 017 592 6973

Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):

Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8

Entry: 7 July 2023

