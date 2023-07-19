In Loving Memory: Sarjit Kaur d/o Santok Singh (1943 – 2022)

MADAM SARJIT KAUR D/O LATE SANTOK SINGH

Wife of Late Hari Singh s/o Late Amar Singh

Children & Spouses:

Sukhbir Singh | Jasvina Kaur Hans

Jasbir Singh | Jasvinderjit Kaur Gill

Grandchildren:

Amreth Singh Sidhu | Keshvin Singh Sidhu

Navdeep Singh Sidhu | Navjoth Singh Sidhu

Deeply Loved & Missed By Family Members

SEHAJ PATH DA PHOG

Gurdwara Sahib Butterworth

29 July 2023 (Saturday) | 5.00pm – 7.00pm

FOR FURTHER DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT:

Sukhbir Singh @ Sunny: 012 224 6983

Jasbir Singh @ Jessy: 012 665 1926

You were a very strong mother who raised us with so much of hardship and yet led us to the path to where we are today. Every single moment spent with you shall forever be cherished and remembered. It is rather difficult to accept the fact that you are no longer with us. No words can describe how much we miss you and how empty our life is without you. You shall always be remembered and remain in our hearts.

| Entry: 19 July 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here