Subang Sikh Youth Club up and running

Deputy minister Ram Karpal Singh posing with Subang Sikh Youth Club member Hashvinderjit Kaur at the club’s fund raising dinner on June 24, 2023 – Photo: SSYC

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Subang Sikh Youth Club (SSYC) is now up and running.

Hashvinderjit Kaur (photo) who is pursuing a foundation programme is one of the members of the youth group planning a series of activities in the coming weeks and months.

The 20 -year-old student and her palls were in action at the club’s fund raising dinner on June 24 with Malaysia’s deputy law and institutional reform minister Ramkarpal Singh as the guest of honour.

The club is the youth wing of the Gurdwara Sahib Subang. Keep a lookout for more action coming your way from Subang.

Subang Sikh Youth Club members at the club’s fund raising dinner on June 24, 2023 – Photo: SSYC

Subang Sikh Youth Club members posing with deputy minister Ramkarpal Singh at the club’s fund raising dinner on June 24, 2023 – Photo: SSYC

Deputy minister Ramkarpal Singh (seated, 3rd from left) and Subang Sikh Youth Club advisor Kuldip Singh (seated, 2nd from left) with committee members of the Gurdwara Sahib Subang at the club’s fund raising dinner on June 24, 2023 – Photo: SSYC

Best dressed winners at the Subang Sikh Youth Club’s fund raising dinner on June 24, 2023 – Photo: SSYC

