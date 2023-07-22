Subang Sikh Youth Club up and running

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |
Subang Sikh Youth Club (SSYC) is now up and running.
Hashvinderjit Kaur (photo) who is pursuing a foundation programme is one of the members of the youth group planning a series of activities in the coming weeks and months.
The 20 -year-old student and her palls were in action at the club’s fund raising dinner on June 24 with Malaysia’s deputy law and institutional reform minister Ramkarpal Singh as the guest of honour.
The club is the youth wing of the Gurdwara Sahib Subang. Keep a lookout for more action coming your way from Subang.
RELATED STORY:
Something’s brewing in Subang (Asia Samachar, 26 May 2023)
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here