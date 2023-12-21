British army veteran deadlifts phenomenal 395.5kg kilograms raw for world record

Inderraj Singh Dhillon deadlifted 395.5 kilograms (871.9 pounds) raw for the world record at the 2023 European Powerlifting Federation (EPF) European Classic Championships (ECC) in December 2023 – Photo: The EPF

Inderraj Singh Dhillon is starting to roar. The British army veteran deadlifted a phenomenal 395.5 kilograms (871.9 pounds) raw for the world record at the 2023 European Powerlifting Federation (EPF) European Classic Championships (ECC).

The 32-year-old lifter secured a gold medal at the event held in the frozen and snowy environs of Tartu, Estonia, from Dec. 4-9, 2023, reports Bar Bend. Click here for the video.

Inderraj deadlifted in a conventional stance, using only a lifting belt to aid him. He stretched his arms wide, bent, and took hold of the barbell in a mixed grip. Once the barbell started moving, the pull appeared smooth to lockout without passing through much of a sticking point. Singh Dhillon stepped back from the bar and pounded his chest when he saw that the lift was good, bellowing back at the noisy crowd, according to the report.

In June, he set a new world record for the 120-kilogram weight class at the 2023 IPF World Classic Open Powerlifting Championships in Valletta, Malta.

Inderraj started powerlifting for rehabilitation after injuring his back during his six years of British Army service in electronic warfare and signalling with the Royal Corps of Signals. During the first 6 to 8 months post-injury, he was unable to run or even walk for long periods, the report added.

A powerlifting competition consists of three core lifts: squat, bench press, and deadlift (performed in that order). Using proper form, each athlete has three attempts (at each exercise) to lift as much weight as possible for one repetition, according to ISSA Online.

All competitors are divided into categories based on their age, gender, and body weight. The winner of a category is the lifter with the highest total weight (sum of the best of each of the three lifts) with any ties going to the competitor with the lower body weight.

In deadlift, the competitor will face the front of the platform. In one complete upward motion, the athlete will lift until the shoulders, knees, and hips are locked in a standing position. Once the bar is still, the referee will signal for the athlete to lower the barbell down to the ground.

