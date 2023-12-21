Religion: An inherent Gift

In my travels, I've observed that when parents avoid emphasizing superiority of one faith over the other, children naturally gravitate towards one. In such cases, it's not about conversion but rather adopting the faith that is easier to practice and that leads to self-elevation.

Those who embrace spirituality as the true path to elevate themselves through the teachings of any

holy scripture, holding the belief in the oneness of the Creator, and focusing on inner growth, religion becomes inconsequential. These individuals are beyond the realm of fear and worldly temptations. I refrain from labelling them as converts.

However, their purpose falters when they start comparing religions, fostering a sense of superiority, boosting their ego for being different, or seeking to increase their religious following. When such thoughts arise, conversion becomes a mere display for worldly recognition and loses its spiritual essence.

From my standpoint, we are initially born into a specific religious context, whether it be an ancient tradition or a contemporary faith. As a born Sikh, similar to adherents of other religions, I believe that the primary purpose of this life is not to harbour animosity towards others. Just as God does not harbour animosity towards any of his creations, none are considered cursed, and none are singled out as favourites. The one closest to the Divine is someone who sees everyone as human brothers without any reservation outwardly and inwardly in thoughts. A very difficult state to acquire.

It is only when this perspective is embraced that an individual can embody the attributes of the Almighty, recognizing the inherent truth in all of creation. This involves acknowledging the singular existence of The Creator, whose presence is eternal and unfading, unfettered by fear, and whose origin transcends human comprehension. Everything unfolds under His will, operating as a default course.

Only when an individual comprehends and puts this understanding into practice can they be considered close to the Creator. Guru Nanak explicitly outlined these attributes in his composition, which is inscribed in the opening lines of the sacred Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

Now, consider those without a specific faith, as commonly prevailing in today’s modern society. Perhaps due to cross-cultural or interfaith marriages. This situation can be perplexing and challenging. In my travels, I’ve observed that when parents avoid emphasizing superiority of one faith over the other, children naturally gravitate towards one. In such cases, it’s not about conversion but rather adopting the faith that is easier to practice and that leads to self-elevation.

This article explores the intricacies of individuals opting for conversion despite having a strong foundation in their original religious beliefs, often influenced by economic or social factors. The content is well-suited for this context, delving into the subtleties of such decisions.

As authored by Bhagat Kabir, a Muslim Sufi Saint whose profound universal insights into divinity are acknowledged and documented in Sri Guru Granth Sahib (SGGS). This compilation was curated in Amritsar besides the lake where the famous Golden Temple stands, by the 5th Sikh Guru Arjan Dev Ji, in 1604, who chose to assimilate the divine wisdom of enlightened saints from various backgrounds and sects. The intention was to broaden our perspective, fostering an appreciation for the unity in spirituality. Those who remain steadfast in their spiritual journey find resonance in this composition, emphasizing inner development and transcending duality for the benefit of all humanity.

Writes Bhagat Kabir: Says on Pg 1105 SGGS

ਸੂਰਾ ਸੋ ਪਹਿਚਾਨੀਐ ਜੁ ਲਰੈ ਦੀਨ ਕੇ ਹੇਤ ॥ ਪੁਰਜਾ ਪੁਰਜਾ ਕਟਿ ਮਰੈ ਕਬਹੂ ਨ ਛਾਡੈ ਖੇਤੁ ॥੨॥੨॥

Sooraa So Pehichaaneeai J Larai Dheen Kae Haeth || Purajaa Purajaa Katt Marai Kabhoo N Shaddai Khaeth ||2||2||

He alone is known as a spiritual hero, who fights for the meak and weak.

Even if we face to be cut apart, piece by piece, never leaves the field in which you were fed and born into. ||2||2||

Guru Arjan Dev Ji says on Pg 201 SGGS

ਥਿਰੁ ਘਰਿ ਬੈਸਹੁ ਹਰਿ ਜਨ ਪਿਆਰੇ ॥ ਸਤਿਗੁਰਿ ਤੁਮਰੇ ਕਾਜ ਸਵਾਰੇ ॥੧॥ ਰਹਾਉ ॥

Thhir Ghar Baisahu Har Jan Piaarae || Sathgur Thumarae Kaaj Savaarae ||1|| Rehaao ||

Remain steadfast in the home of your own self, O beloved servant of the Lord. The True Guru shall resolve all your affairs. ||1||Pause||

Guru Nanak Dev Ji Says: The game of Spirituality is very difficult qualifying to be selected as the chosen one.

Says on pg 1401 SGGS

ਜਉ ਤਉ ਪ੍ਰੇਮ ਖੇਲਣ ਕਾ ਚਾਉ ॥ ਸਿਰੁ ਧਰਿ ਤਲੀ ਗਲੀ ਮੇਰੀ ਆਉ ॥

Jo Tho Praem Khaelan Kaa Chaao || Sir Dhhar Thalee Galee Maeree Aao ||

If you desire to play this game of love of divinity with Me, Then step onto My Path with your head in hand.

Dr Balwant Singh Bains is a Malaysia-based kirtan enthusiast and a practicing physiotherapist with a chain of physiotherapy clinics.

