Delvir Kaur (1946 – 2024), Selayang Baru

DELVIR KAUR A/P NARANYAT SINGH

23.9.1946 – 8.9.2024

Village: Amritsar

Passed away peacefully at 8.53am, 8th September 2024

Husband: Surindar Singh A/L Teja Singh

Children / Spouses:

Inder Pall Kaur / Sarjit Singh

Ajit Singh / Santhi

Harmindar Kaur / Karunagaran

Nirmal Kaur / Bisvajit Singh

Grandchildren:

Jacqveenjit Singh

Ashlynjeet Kaur

Amaraiysh Singh

Khaveesha Haardesh Rayan

Danussha Sharron Kaur

Jaishmira Rai Kaur

Tashveenjit Singh

Avighnaf Livleen Kaur

Gurlynjeet Kaur

Tevin Singh

Jevin Singh

SASKAAR / CREMATION

9 Sept 2024 (Monday), from 2pm to 4pm

Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Cremation, KL

Cortège leaves residence at No 8, Jalan 8D, Selayang Baru 68100, Batu Caves, Selangor, at 1pm

PATH DA BHOG

22 Sept 2024 (Sunday), 9am to 12.30pm

Gurdwara Sahib Selayang

Contact:

Inder Pall Kaur 017 619 3431

Ajit 016 382 1273

Harmindar (Nancy) 012 238 5453

Nirmal(baby) 016 233 8430

Jacqveen 019 666 3221

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 8 Sept 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here