Communications expert receives Singapore National Day Award

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |
Communications veteran Sukhwinder Kaur and Sikh activist Malminderjit Singh are among more than two dozen Sikhs who received Singapore national day honours.
Sukhwinder, a deputy director at the Land Transport Authority, was given the Public Administration Medal (Bronze), was among 6,774 Singaporeans who received National Day Awards.
Serving as a director for strategic communications and media relations, she joined the authority in 2009 after serving for eight years as a corporate communications manager at the Ministry of Manpower.
Sukhwinder has a Bachelor of Business Administration from University of Canberra and a Master of Science – MS in Communication Management from the Singapore Management University.
Malminderjit, a former journalist and a communications specialist, was awarded the Public Service Medal for his services to the community. He is the chair of the Sikh Advisory Board (SAB).
Below is the list of Sikh recipients, compiled by the Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA).
(Singapore National Day Award 2024, Sikh Recipients)
THE PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION MEDAL (BRONZE)
Ms Sukhwinder Kaur d/o Avatar Singh
Director, Strategic Communications & Media Relations / Deputy Director, Land Transport Authority
THE COMMENDATION MEDAL
Mr Darvinder Singh
Year Head, Park View Primary School
Mr Harkirat Singh Sidhu
Deputy Director, Office of Legal & General Affairs, Singapore Management University
Mr Harvinder Singh
Subject Head, Xinmin Secondary School
Mr Tarlok Singh
Formation Safety Officer, G3 Branch, Ministry of Defence
THE PUBLIC SERVICE MEDAL
Mr Malminderjit Singh
Chairman, Sikh Advisory Board (SAB), Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth
THE EFFICIENCY MEDAL
Ms Jagdish Kaur d/o Gurdial Singh
Senior Associate Executive, Neuroscience Clinics, National Neuroscience Institute Singapore
Mr Manmohan Singh s/o Uttam Singh
Executive Estate Manager, Housing & Development Board (HDB)
Ms Satwant Kaur d/o Surjan Singh
Senior Admin Executive, Land Transport Authority
Mdm Sharbjeet Kaur d/o B Sarjit Singh
Administrative Executive, De La Salle School
Insp (1) Sukhvinder Pal Singh
Duty Officer, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority
THE LONG SERVICE MEDAL
Mdm Arveen Kaur
Assistant Year Head, Temasek Primary School
Mdm Gurchan Kaur
Patient Core Assistant, Geylang, National Healthcare Group Polyclinics, National Healthcare Group
CI (2) Harpreet Singh s/o Kiannan Singh
Deputy Team Leader, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority
Mr Inderjit Singh
Principal, Boon Lay Secondary School
Dr Singh Janak
Principal Research Engineer Il, Institute of Microelectronics, Agency for Science, Technology and Research
Mdm Kavita Deep Kaur Hundal
Teacher, Singapore Chinese Girls’ School
Mr Melvinder Singh
Deputy Director (Psychological Services & Policy Planning), Singapore Prison Service
Mdm Neeta Devi d/o Dharam Pal Singh
Senior Teacher, Anglo-Chinese Junior College
Ms Preety Kaur
Associate Execute, Changi General Hospital
Mdm Saranjit Kaur d/o Gurdev Singh
Teacher, Methodist Girls’ School (Secondary)
CI (2) Sharonjeet Kaur d/o Sarjit Singh
Deputy Team Leader, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority
CW(2) Sukhvinder Singh s/o Sarban Singh
Operations Enforcement Officer, Singapore Prison Service
Mr Tamilselvan Singh s/o Ramasamy
Principal Proyect Manager, Roi Services 3, Land Transport Authority
THE LONG SERVICE MEDAL (MILITARY)
Maj Prem Singh Sandhu
Singapore Armed Forces
Maj (NS) Manmohon Singh s/o Karam Singh
Singapore Armed Forces
ME3 Palwinder Singh s/o Armajit Singh
Singapore Armed Forces
