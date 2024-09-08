Communications expert receives Singapore National Day Award

Singapore 2024 National Day Awards recipients: Sukhwinder, Malminderjit, Melvinder and Darvinder

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

Communications veteran Sukhwinder Kaur and Sikh activist Malminderjit Singh are among more than two dozen Sikhs who received Singapore national day honours.

Sukhwinder, a deputy director at the Land Transport Authority, was given the Public Administration Medal (Bronze), was among 6,774 Singaporeans who received National Day Awards.

Serving as a director for strategic communications and media relations, she joined the authority in 2009 after serving for eight years as a corporate communications manager at the Ministry of Manpower.

Sukhwinder has a Bachelor of Business Administration from University of Canberra and a Master of Science – MS in Communication Management from the Singapore Management University.

Malminderjit, a former journalist and a communications specialist, was awarded the Public Service Medal for his services to the community. He is the chair of the Sikh Advisory Board (SAB).

Below is the list of Sikh recipients, compiled by the Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA).

(Singapore National Day Award 2024, Sikh Recipients)

THE PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION MEDAL (BRONZE)

Ms Sukhwinder Kaur d/o Avatar Singh

Director, Strategic Communications & Media Relations / Deputy Director, Land Transport Authority

THE COMMENDATION MEDAL

Mr Darvinder Singh

Year Head, Park View Primary School

Mr Harkirat Singh Sidhu

Deputy Director, Office of Legal & General Affairs, Singapore Management University

Mr Harvinder Singh

Subject Head, Xinmin Secondary School

Mr Tarlok Singh

Formation Safety Officer, G3 Branch, Ministry of Defence

THE PUBLIC SERVICE MEDAL

Mr Malminderjit Singh

Chairman, Sikh Advisory Board (SAB), Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth

THE EFFICIENCY MEDAL

Ms Jagdish Kaur d/o Gurdial Singh

Senior Associate Executive, Neuroscience Clinics, National Neuroscience Institute Singapore

Mr Manmohan Singh s/o Uttam Singh

Executive Estate Manager, Housing & Development Board (HDB)

Ms Satwant Kaur d/o Surjan Singh

Senior Admin Executive, Land Transport Authority

Mdm Sharbjeet Kaur d/o B Sarjit Singh

Administrative Executive, De La Salle School

Insp (1) Sukhvinder Pal Singh

Duty Officer, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority

THE LONG SERVICE MEDAL

Mdm Arveen Kaur

Assistant Year Head, Temasek Primary School

Mdm Gurchan Kaur

Patient Core Assistant, Geylang, National Healthcare Group Polyclinics, National Healthcare Group

CI (2) Harpreet Singh s/o Kiannan Singh

Deputy Team Leader, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority

Mr Inderjit Singh

Principal, Boon Lay Secondary School

Dr Singh Janak

Principal Research Engineer Il, Institute of Microelectronics, Agency for Science, Technology and Research

Mdm Kavita Deep Kaur Hundal

Teacher, Singapore Chinese Girls’ School

Mr Melvinder Singh

Deputy Director (Psychological Services & Policy Planning), Singapore Prison Service

Mdm Neeta Devi d/o Dharam Pal Singh

Senior Teacher, Anglo-Chinese Junior College

Ms Preety Kaur

Associate Execute, Changi General Hospital

Mdm Saranjit Kaur d/o Gurdev Singh

Teacher, Methodist Girls’ School (Secondary)

CI (2) Sharonjeet Kaur d/o Sarjit Singh

Deputy Team Leader, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority

CW(2) Sukhvinder Singh s/o Sarban Singh

Operations Enforcement Officer, Singapore Prison Service

Mr Tamilselvan Singh s/o Ramasamy

Principal Proyect Manager, Roi Services 3, Land Transport Authority

THE LONG SERVICE MEDAL (MILITARY)

Maj Prem Singh Sandhu

Singapore Armed Forces

Maj (NS) Manmohon Singh s/o Karam Singh

Singapore Armed Forces

ME3 Palwinder Singh s/o Armajit Singh

Singapore Armed Forces

RELATED STORY:

Singapore: 31 Sikhs in National Day Awards 2022 list (Asia Samachar, 14 Aug 2022)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here