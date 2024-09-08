Sukdev Singh: I served during the last years of the insurgency

It was a truly enriching experience as a police officer with so many life lessons learned which I still apply today in the corporate world.

Sukdev Singh with his medal received on Aug 21, 2024. Insert: Sukdev with the 6th Battalion of the Police Field Force (6th PFF) – Photos: LinkedIn

By Sukdev Singh | Malaysia |

On 21 August 2024, I was presented with the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara (PJPN) from Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa, Chief of Police Kuala Lumpur, along with several retired and serving police officers.

The PJPN (National Hero Service Medal) was created to recognise and appreciate the sacrifices, bravery and contribution of all police officers who served the country during the Emergency (1948-1960) and the communist insurgency era (1968-1989). I served during the last years of the insurgency when I was based at the 6th Battalion of the Police Field Force (6th PFF) as a Platoon Commander. It was my first posting after completion of 10 months of basic police training and jungle warfare, as an inspector.

The 6th PFF carried out security operations deep in the jungles of Kuala Kubu Baru (KKB) and Ulu Yam, regarded as hostile since remnants of the Communist Party of Malaya (CPM) were still operating. Our aim was to form a ‘parameter fence’ to curtail the movement of the communist terrorists (CT), cut off its food supply and force them to surrender. The operations were carried out together with the Special Branch (SB), VAT 69 commandos and the army.

As a young officer I led a platoon in the KKB area. The operations were mentally and physically demanding given the challenging jungle terrain, coupled with the hot weather and cold temperatures at night. The tough Malayan jungle is anyone’s game, as described by F. Spencer Chapman, a young British Lieutenant in his memoir ‘The Jungle is Neutral’ during WW2.

We did not encounter any CTs in our area though there were intelligence reports of their presence. It was apparent that CTs intentionally avoided any contact due to the heavy presence of security forces that are better equipped. We did however bumped into Orang Asli (aborigines) while patrolling who were fond of our dry rations especially the canned fruits and biscuits!

Later we came to know that the 6th assault unit of the CPM led by Chong Chor and his bodyguard were tracked down and captured by the Special Branch on 2 March 1988 of all places along the busy street of Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, in front of Globe Silk Store!

The insurgency ended with the CPM signing the peace accord in December 1989. After a few ‘adventure’ years in the PFF, I moved on to other roles in the force such as intelligence, criminal investigations (C.I.D) prosecution and training. After 13 years, at the rank of Assistant Superintendent (ASP) I left the force to pursue a career in the private sector.

It was a truly enriching experience as a police officer with so many life lessons learned which I still apply today in the corporate world.

Thank you PDRM for recognising my contributions. Truly honoured to receive this medal.

(The article was adapted from Sukdev Singh’s entry at his LinkedIn page. Sukdev is now a SVP for Head Business Risk & Fraud Management at RHB Banking Group. Prior to that, he was at Standard Chartered Bank, including a stint as the Head of Investigation, India & South Asia)

