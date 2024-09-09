First Mithi Yaad: Mata Harban Kaur d/o Natha Singh

FIRST MITHI YAAD
In Loving Memory
MATA HARBAN KAUR D/O LATE NATHA SINGH
Kangar, Perlis
Devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother
Departed on 1st September 2023
Husband: Late Sardar Joginder Singh
Deeply missed and fondly remembered always by:
Children / Spouses
Kulwant Kaur (Deceased) / Gursharan Singh
Balwant Kaur / Manjit Singh (Deceased)
Sarjit Kaur (UK) / Robert Simmons (UK)
Datin Sabinder Hullon / Dato Harjit S Hullon
Mahindapal Singh (Deceased) / Amreek Kaur
Bagan Kaur (Nikky) / Jaswinder Singh
Dhrampal Singh / Amreet Kaur
Grandchildren, Great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends
PATH DA BHOG
Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya
Sunday, 15th September 2024
From 10.00 am till 12 noon followed by Guru Ka Langgar
Kindly treat this as a personal invitation from the family
Dato Harjit Hullon 019 311 7200 | Dhrampal Singh 019 498 8832
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
Entry: 9 Sept 2024
