First Mithi Yaad: Mata Harban Kaur d/o Natha Singh

FIRST MITHI YAAD

In Loving Memory

MATA HARBAN KAUR D/O LATE NATHA SINGH

Kangar, Perlis

Devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother

Departed on 1st September 2023

Husband: Late Sardar Joginder Singh

Deeply missed and fondly remembered always by:

Children / Spouses

Kulwant Kaur (Deceased) / Gursharan Singh

Balwant Kaur / Manjit Singh (Deceased)

Sarjit Kaur (UK) / Robert Simmons (UK)

Datin Sabinder Hullon / Dato Harjit S Hullon

Mahindapal Singh (Deceased) / Amreek Kaur

Bagan Kaur (Nikky) / Jaswinder Singh

Dhrampal Singh / Amreet Kaur

Grandchildren, Great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends

PATH DA BHOG

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Sunday, 15th September 2024

From 10.00 am till 12 noon followed by Guru Ka Langgar

Kindly treat this as a personal invitation from the family

Dato Harjit Hullon 019 311 7200 | Dhrampal Singh 019 498 8832

Entry: 9 Sept 2024

