Narang Singh (1935 – 2024), Shah Alam

NARANG SINGH A/L PAL SINGH

passed away peacefully on 3rd November, 2024

Age: 89 | 24/8/1935 – 3/11/2024

Bhog & Antim Ardas

Date: 10th November 2024 (Sunday)

Venue: Gurdwara Sahib Port Klang

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

followed by Guru ka Langar

Leaving behind beloved,

wife Rejender Kaur,

daughter, siblings, nieces & nephews, grandchildren, relatives and friends

Forever in our hearts, Narang Singh will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by loved ones.

012 944 0300 (Kiren) | 012 222 2577 (Gurcharan)

| Entry: 6 Nov 2024 | Source: Family

